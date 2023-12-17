Emergency flood alerts issued for parts of Australia's Queensland

Sydney, Dec 17 Emergency flood alerts were issued for parts of Australia's northeastern state of Queensland on Sunday as a result of torrential rainfall in the wake of Tropical Cyclone Jasper.

Major flood warnings were issued for the Barron river, the Daintree river, the Herbert river, the Johnstone river catchment, the Mulgrave river, and the Tully and Murray rivers, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

The Barron river at Lake Placid was currently sitting at 13.34 metre, which was 1.34 metre above the major flood height, the local Courier Mail newspaper reported.

More water was pouring down towards the coast from the Atherton Tablelands, and the river was expected to rise further, the report said.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services urged residents to move to higher ground if it was safe to do so, or to the upper floors of their buildings, Xinhua news agency reported.

Tropical Cyclone Jasper made landfall in far North Queensland late on Wednesday.

