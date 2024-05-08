Emirates inks strategic tourism agreements with Hong Kong, Seychelles, Sri Lanka

Dubai [UAE], May 8 (ANI/WAM): Underscoring Emirates' commitment to boost tourism inflows across its network, the airline has reaffirmed its strategic cooperation with Tourism Seychelles and the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau and has forged a new partnership with the Hong Kong Tourism Board.

Emirates has pledged its renewed commitment with Tourism Seychelles, supporting the island's efforts to promoting tourism and trade to the country. The MoU was signed by Ahmed Khoory, Emirates' SVP Commercial - West Asia & Indian Ocean, and Sherin Francis, Principal Secretary Tourism Department, Tourism Seychelles, in the presence of Nabil Sultan, Emirates' Executive Vice President, Passenger Sales and Country Management.

Commenting on the airline's commitment to promoting Seychelles to its customer base, Ahmed Khoory, said: "Seychelles is a key leisure destination in our network that we have proudly been operating in since 2005. Our partnership aimed at promoting tourism to the nation goes back to 2013 and we remain steadfast in our commitment to supporting its tourism industry. Seychelles is a tourist destination which is highly popular amongst travellers from key markets in our network and we are proud to play a role in driving traffic flows to the island through our efforts."

Under the agreement Emirates has committed to supporting travel agents and tour operators in key strategic markets in their efforts to promote Seychelles as a leisure destination. This includes the development of special holiday packages and providing other incentives, marketing support and organising familiarisation trips designed to highlight its appeal to global customers.

Emirates also reaffirmed its long-standing commitment to promoting tourism to Sri Lanka.

The MoU was signed by Ahmed Khoory, Emirates' Senior Vice President, Commercial West Asia & Indian Ocean, and Chalaka Gajabahu, Chairman, Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau, in the presence of Honourable Harin Fernando, Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs of Sri Lanka and Nabil Sultan, Emirates' Executive Vice President, Passenger Sales and Country Management.

Now in its 38th year of operating in Sri Lanka, Emirates will continue its efforts to support the island nation's tourism agenda through the development of special packages designed to appeal to a broader set of audiences and familiarisation trips from key feeder markets. As part of its wider efforts to support the Indian Ocean nation, Emirates will also engage closely with travel agents and tour operators in key strategic markets to help showcase the destination's offerings to customers across its global network.

Ahmed Khoory said: "Sri Lanka is one of the very first destinations Emirates launched operations to so our 38-year relationship with the country is one we take special pride in. We remain committed to deepening our relationship and playing a key role in promoting Sri Lanka as a key leisure destination in our network and contributing to the tourism and trade sectors through our passenger and cargo services."

Emirates launched its services to Sri Lanka in 1986 and currently operates two direct daily flights to Colombo utilising the Boeing 777-300ER as well as an additional daily service via Male. It is the only international carrier to serve the country with First Class services - offering passengers world-class products and superior comfort in air and on-ground.

Emirates and the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) will work together with the aim to boost inbound tourism into Hong Kong from key target markets in the Middle East and Europe.

The MoU was signed by Orhan Abbas, Senior Vice President Commercial Operations Far East and Becky IP, Deputy Executive Director of Hong Kong Tourism Board. The agreement not only reaffirms Emirates' commitment to supporting Hong Kong's rebounding travel and tourism industry, but also sets out key joint initiatives shared by both organisations to drive trade and tourism into the city.

Orhan Abbas commented: "We are delighted to establish this strategic partnership with the HKTB to spur growth in the local travel and tourism industry. The city has always been popular among our global customers and it continues to attract visitors all year round thanks to its unique cosmopolitan attractions. Through our extensive global network, we will work closely with the HKTB to introduce travellers from key Middle East and GCC markets to the vibrant culture, Michelin-starred culinary scene and dynamic attractions that Hong Kong has to offer."

The MoU seeks to pursue various joint activities including familiarisation trips, a comprehensive promotional plan, and targeted advertising campaigns. (ANI/WAM)

