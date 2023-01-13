Environment Minister highlights India's role in raising Global South's voice for dealing with climate change

Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav on Thursday talked about the role of India in supporting and raising the voice of Global South for dealing with the issues of climate change and environment at various international fora.

Bhupender Yadav during the Environment Ministers' Session of 'Voice of Global South Summit' "mentioned the role of India in supporting and raising the voice of Global South in dealing with the issue of climate change and environment at various international fora," according to a press release issued by Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

The Environment Ministers' Session was held virtually as part of the two-day long 'Voice of Global South Summit'. Participating in the session were ministers from fourteen countries of the Global South.

Bhupender Yadav during his address at the session said that there is a need for developing policies that are inclusive and sustainable to reduce inequality and contribute to the empowerment and improvement of the quality of people's lives, according to the press release issued by the Ministry of Environment.

Yadav during the session highlighted the role of the developed world in providing financial and technological assistance to developing countries.

Also mentioned were the problems faced by the Small Island Developing States (SIDS) countries due to climate change and the initiatives taken by India in this regard such as Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), Infrastructure for Resilient Island States (IRIS), International Solar Alliance (ISA), etc.

The Environment Minister highlighted India's role in tackling natural disasters through the institutional mechanism.

The G20 presidency and the topics of the blue economy, circular economy, and land restoration were mentioned to the ministers of the Global South.

According to the press release, the Union Environment Minister stressed that environment-friendly actions (LiFE Actions), on a mass scale across the globe, can be a significant positive contributor to saving our common and only world. He highlighted the importance of the Mission LiFE (Lifestyle For Environment) in tackling the global issue of climate change.

The problems faced by Small Island Developing States (SIDS) were mentioned by various ministers from the Global South.

Food security, sea level rise, coastal erosion, and economic downturn due to the COVID pandemic were some of the common issues raised by them.

The developing coastal countries also stated the catastrophic impacts of climate change, according to the ministry release.

All participant countries congratulated India for its G-20 presidency and expected positive outcomes on the topics of blue economy, circular economy, and land degradation. The problem of climate change was also mentioned.

