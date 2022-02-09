EU abandons restrictions on financial support to Burundi imposed in 2016

The European Council on Tuesday made a decision to lift restrictions on financial support to Burundi and is considering restarting cooperation with the republic.

The European Union imposed restrictive measures in 2016, following the deterioration of the situation in the republic prior to legislative and presidential elections in 2015. The EU held that the republic was no longer in compliance with provisions of the ACP-EU Partnership Agreement (cooperation with African, Caribbean, and Pacific countries) on human rights, democracy and the rule of law.

"The Council decided today to repeal its decision taken in 2016, which imposed on Burundi measures such as the suspension of financial support and disbursements of funds directly to the Burundian administration or institutions. The 2016 measures included budgetary support. With the repeal, the EU will therefore be able to restart this kind of cooperation with Burundi," the statement read.

The decision to abandon the measures comes after the EU evaluated the progress of the Burundian government toward human rights, good governance and the rule of law in the republic, made since 2020 elections. The council added that many Burundian refugees have returned to the country, as the republic continues further improvements in these areas.

The council noted that challenges in those areas still remain, though the EU and the international community are ready to provide assistance to Burundi. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

