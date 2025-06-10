EU Commission President Leyen meets EAM Jaishankar, says "strategic partnership getting stronger"

Brussels [Belgium], June 10 : European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Belgium on Tuesday and stated that the "strategic partnership" between India and the EU is "getting stronger."

She stressed that India and the EU are working on a Strategic Agenda based on growth, with an ambitious Free Trade Agreement (FTA), tech, innovation, security, and defence. She looks forward to adopting it with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the next summit.

"Welcome to my friend @DrSJaishankar The EU-India strategic partnership is getting stronger. We're working on a Strategic Agenda based on growth with an ambitious FTA, tech & innovation and security & defence. I look forward to adopting it with @narendramodi at our next Summit," Leyen posted on X.

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar interacted with members of the Indian community of Belgium and Luxembourg, discussing the steady progress of India-Belgium ties and its engagement with the European Union.

During the interaction, Jaishankar apprised the community of India's efforts to counter terrorism and promote the country's progress and prosperity.

Sharing the pictures of the interaction on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Great to interact with members of the Indian community of Belgium and Luxembourg. Discussed with them the steady progress of India-Belgium ties and engagement with the EU. Also apprised them of our efforts at countering terrorism and ensuring the progress & prosperity of India."

Jaishankar met members of European Parliament - David McAllister, Sandro Gozi and Nikos Papandreou. Jaishankar's wife, Kyoko Jaishankar and India's Ambassador to Belgium, Saurabh Kumar were present.

"Good to meet members of @Europarl_EN @davidmcallister, @sandrogozi and @NicosPapandreou with @AmbSaurabhKumar," Jaishankar posted on X.

Jaishankar began his visit to Belgium on Monday by meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot. The discussions focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation and combating terrorism.

He appreciated Belgium's support in combating terrorism, welcomed their solidarity, and emphasised the strong momentum in the India-EU partnership, highlighting the potential for collaboration in clean energy, mobility, and pharmaceuticals.

Jaishankar's visit to Brussels comes three months after Princess Astrid of Belgium led a 300-member economic mission to India.

During her visit to India, Princess Astrid met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Jaishankar and discussed key areas such as labour migration, defence pharmaceuticals, diamonds, space exploration, and green energy.

