EU President Ursula von der Leyen calls new economic corridor "state-of-the-art connections for the world of tomorrow" 

New Delhi [India], September 9 : European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Saturday called the new economic corridor "historic" and said that these are state-of-the-art connections for the world of tomorrow, faster, shorter and cleaner.

The EU President said, "More large-scale projects are seeing the light. We are presenting two of them today. First the India-Middle East-Europe economic corridor. This is nothing but historic."

India, the United States, Saudi Arabia and the European Union on Saturday announced a historic agreement to soon launch a mega India-Middle East-Europe shipping and railway connectivity corridor.

Ursula von der Leyen while addressing the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment (PGII) and India Middle East Europe Economic Corridor event, highlighted that it will be the most direct connection between India, the Arabian Gulf and Europe till date.

"It will be the most direct connection to date between India, the Arabian Gulf and Europe. These are state of the art connections for the world of tomorrow, faster, shorter, cleaner," she added.

She noted that this is also the spirit of the second project we announce today that is the Trans African Corridor.

"This is also the spirit of the second project we announce today, the Trans African Corridor," she said.

Our goal is not only to connect the land locked region to the sea, our partnership will also invest in local value chains in green energy and in skills for the local workforce.

Moreover, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Saturday that the new economic corridor between India and the Middle East and Europe is a milestone in strengthening global interconnections.

Italian PM Meloni thanked PM Modi, US President Biden and others who made this possible and said that this will scale up our economic growth and opening enormous potential for mutual benefits in the business sector.

"When we launched the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment just over a year ago, we committed to building better infrastructure for better future in low and middle-income nations. We committed to cooperate with these nations with an equal...to create new opportunities and prosperity," she said.

Noting the launch of new economic corridor linking India, Middle East and Europe, she added, "Today the launch of the new economic corridor between India and the Middle East and Europe goes precisely in this direction and is a milestone in strengthening global interconnections. And that is why I want to thank Prime Minister Modi, President Biden, and all the others, Ursula von der Leyan, and all the others who made it possible. This will scale up our economic growth, opening enormous potential for mutual benefits in the business sector. Obviously Italy is ready to play decisive role in this process."

Furthermore, French President Emmanuel Macron thanked PM Modi for organizing the meeting and US President Biden for sharing this meeting with him.

Noting the presence of European Commission at the meeting, Macron said, "We commit to invest alongside with you on this road. And this is a very important project from Asia through Middle East to Europe to offer big opportunities and connect people."

He further said that after this commitment, our intent is to get concrete results and to have the first global green trade road.

"Our intention is as well to make it real and to be sure that after this commitment we have concrete results and especially to have the first global green trade road meaning having net zero transport infrastructure..." he added.

Adding to the other global leaders, Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Muhammed Bin Salman said that he looks forward to the integration of the initiative in the economic corridor project.

"We look forward to the integration of the initiative in the economic corridor project which is announced in the meeting. I would like to thank who worked with us to reach this founding step to establish this important economic corridor," he said.

Terming the announcement of a mega India-Middle East-Europe shipping and railway connectivity corridor as "a real big deal" US President Joe Biden expressed that in the next decade, the partner countries will address infrastructure gaps across low-middle-income countries to maximize investments in economic corridors."

The US President said, "This is a real big deal. I want to thank PM. One Earth, One Family, One Future that's the focus of this G20 Summit. And in many ways, it's also the focus of this partnership that we're talking about today."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the announcement for the ambitious project on the sidelines of the G20 Summit and was flanked by US President US Biden, Saudi Arabia Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman and leaders of the EU.

This is a historic and first-of-its-kind initiative on cooperation on connectivity and infrastructure involving India, UAE, Saudi Arabia, EU, France, Italy, Germany and the US.

Speaking at the Bharat Mandapam venue of the G20 Summit here, PM Modi said the mega-deal will give a sustainable direction to connectivity and sustainability across the world.

He also congratulated all the leaders who were part of the connectivity corridor.

He said, “Through this, we are laying a strong foundation for a developed India. As a reliable partner, India has set up infrastructure projects in the field of railways, energy, and technology partnerships, among the nations of the Global South. We have laid special emphasis on a demand-driven and transparent approach”.

The infrastructure deal is expected to connect countries in the Middle East via a network of railways. The network will also connect to India through shipping lanes from ports in the region.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor