EU representative at UN reiterates concern over dire human rights situation in Tibet

Geneva [Switzerland], September 27 : The international community continues to raise concerns over the human rights situation in Tibet as it continues to worsen, despite attracting severe condemnation from other countries and human rights bodies.

In a recent statement, the representative of the European Union during the ongoing 57th general session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) reiterated its concerns about the continuous dire human rights situation in Tibet, highlighting the obligatory boarding schooling, mass DNA sampling and closure of Tibetan schools, The Central Tibetan Administration reported.

In the statement, the EU representative highlighted that harassment, intimidation and surveillance are faced by human rights defenders, lawyers, journalists, media workers, writers and intellectuals, including even at the transnational level.

The statement delivered by the EU representative at UNHRC said, "The EU remains concerned about political re-education camps, mass arbitrary detentions, widespread surveillance, tracking and control measures, systemic and severe restrictions on the exercise of fundamental freedoms, including freedom of religion or belief, as well as the non-transparent use of the death penalty, the use of forced labour and labour transfer schemes, torture, forced abortion and sterilization, birth control and family separation policies, and sexual and gender-based violence, especially in Xinjiang."

During the statement, the EU representative also mentioned that the human rights situation continues to grow dire as China has been conducting obligatory boarding schooling and DNA sampling, as reported by civil society organisations.

The EU envoy also stated that it will monitor the preservation of the fundamental freedoms, cultural heritage and identity of Tibetans and call upon China to ensure education in Tibetan language at all levels. The union considered the closure of Tibetan schools a worrying situation.

The EU envoy stated that China must cooperate effectively with the OHCHR and implement the recommendations of its assessment report on Xinjiang and of the Universal Periodic Review. It condemned all reprisals by China against entities that seek to cooperate with the United Nations to promote and protect human rights.

Additionally, the EU urged China to abide by its obligations under national law, including its own Constitution, and international law, to respect, protect and fulfil the rule of law and human rights for all, including Uyghurs, Tibetans and other persons belonging to national or ethnic, linguistic, religious or other groups and minorities across China.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor