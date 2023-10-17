EURO 2024 qualifier between Belgium, Sweden abandoned after Brussels shooting incident

Brussels [Belgium], October 17 : The UEFA EURO 2024 qualifier match between Belgium and Sweden was abandoned following a shooting incident in Brussels on Monday.

An announcement in this regard was made by the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) after the shooting incident in which two Swedes were shot dead.

In a post on the social media platform X, the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) wrote, "Following a suspected terrorist attack in Brussels this evening, it has been decided, after consultation with the two teams and the local police authorities, that the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying match between Belgium and Sweden is abandoned."

"Further communication will be made in due course," the post added.

Uncertainty surrounds the shooting, which occurred as Belgium hosted Sweden for a Euro 2024 qualification match. The terror threat level for Brussels was increased after the incident to category 4, the highest level, CNN reported.

Prior to this, Belgium as a whole was level 2.

Philippe Close, the mayor of the city, announced on X that police are on the streets to ensure safety to protect the public.

"Following the shooting in Brussels, police services are mobilizing to guarantee safety in and around our capital, in collaboration with the Minister of the Interior," Close said.

The people who have been killed are Swedish nationals. The suspect, however, is on the run.

Following the shooting incident, the Prime Minister of Belgium, Alexander De Croo, expressed his condolences to relatives of those killed in the Brussels attack.

"My deepest condolences to the relatives of this cowardly attack in Brussels. I am closely following the situation, together with the Ministers of Justice and Home Affairs from @CrisiscenterBE. We are monitoring the situation and ask the people of Brussels to be vigilant," he posted on X.

According to CNN, the country's Crisis Center also posted to X: "Tonight, a shooting took place in Brussels. There are fallen victims."

"Out of respect, we ask that no images or videos with relation to this incident are shared," it added.

