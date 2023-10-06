European Union Parliament condemns 'gender apartheid policy' of Taliban in Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], October 6 : The European Union Parliament passed a resolution, criticising the severe violation of human rights in Afghanistan and the "gender apartheid policy of the Taliban", reported Khaama Press.

The EU noted that since the Taliban took control over Afghanistan, there has been a surge in suppression of women, civil society, human rights defenders and human rights violations.

The EU Parliament called on- the Taliban on Thursday to honour their commitments regarding Amnesty, Khaama Press reported.

Moreover, the resolution got the support of the majority, with 519 votes in favour, 15 against it and 18 abstained.

They also condemned the increase in human rights violations in Afghanistan, particularly arbitrary detentions, extrajudicial killings, forced disappearances, and torture by former security forces.

The EU in their resolution further demanded to withdraw severe restrictions on women and girls' rights in accordance with Afghanistan's international commitments, condemning the Taliban's gender apartheid policy, according to Khaama Press.

The EU Parliament strongly condemns the Taliban for their hideous human rights violations.

They particularly cited the "brutal persecution of Christians" and religious minorities.

Moreover, the EU's move is part of their campaign to eliminate religious and ideological diversity in Afghanistan.

Furthermore, the Parliament urged the European Union and its member nations to support Afghan civil society, Khaama Press reported.

They called for increased funding and protective measures for human rights defenders in the region.

Since the Taliban took over, in the last two years, they have issued over fifty decrees targetting women, highlighted by human rights organizations.

Afghanistan's women have faced numerous challenges since the Taliban returned to power in 2021. Girls and women in the war-torn country have no access to education, employment and public spaces.

According to Khaama Press, these decrees have highly impacted marginalized women from Afghan society as they enforced such stringent policies.

Some of the human rights defenders stressed that the Taliban has established "gender apartheid" in Afghanistan by segregating genders and depriving women of basic fundamental human rights.

Earlier this week, the EU called for the immediate release of women detained in Afghanistan for defending their and others' rights and said arbitrary detentions undermine the caretaker government's domestic legitimacy.

A startling 80 per cent of Afghan girls and young women, who are of school-going age, are currently denied access to education under the Taliban regime in Afghanistan, a new report by Care International stated, according to Khaama Press.

It has been more than two years since girls above grade six have been prohibited from attending schools in Afghanistan, and it is unclear when those doors will reopen, Tolo News reported.

Afghanistan remains the only country to ban girls' and women's education, resulting in a substantial economic toll of approximately USD 5.4 billion.

