EV makers urge govt to ease PLI norms, expand charging infra
By IANS | Published: January 27, 2022 06:21 PM2022-01-27T18:21:06+5:302022-01-27T18:35:07+5:30
New Delhi, Jan 27 As India begins the journey to popularise the adoption of electric vehicles, leading EV ...
New Delhi, Jan 27 As India begins the journey to popularise the adoption of electric vehicles, leading EV startups said on Thursday that the government should not only introduce standardised EV charging infrastructure across the country but also ease norms for EV manufacturing under the production-linked incentive
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app