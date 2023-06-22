Exhibition of handmade, local products held in Afghanistan's Bamiyan

Kabul [Afghanistan], June 22 : A two-day exhibition of handmade and local products was held in Afghanistan's central province of Bamiyan, TOLO News reported.

TOLO News is an Afghan news channel broadcasting from Kabul.

As many as 31 stalls were put up at the exhibition, with the participants urging the ruling Taliban regime to provide further opportunities to women entrepreneurs.

"We call on the government and other organisations to consider holding such an exhibition in the future," said Anita, a participant, as per TOLO News.

"We hope such exhibitions will increase in the future and the grounds for organizing such exhibitions will be paved even outside the country," said Masouma Ibrahimi, another participant.

The provincial officials said the exhibition aims to promote local products and handmade materials made by women.

The organiser of the exhibition, Hossien Azimyar, said, "This exhibition features 80 participants of whom 10 are men and the rest are are all women."

"Such exhibitions are being held in Bamiyan and are expected to be held in Kabul in the near future," said Mohammad Naeem Rizayi, head of the Department of Industry and Commerce in Bamiyan, as per TOLO News.

The visitors at the event called on the Taliban to support women in a bid to pave the way for economic growth in the country.

"Every woman here is active and is also responsible for the economic support of her family, hence should be supported," said Horia Mandigar, a visitor, as per TOLO News.

The exhibition was organised by the Aga Khan Foundation in Bamiyan and the neighboring province of Daikundi.

