Exploring new avenues of collaboration could further enhance India-Russia ties: Report

Moscow/New Delhi, Aug 14 Recognising that India-Russia strategic partnership is at a critical juncture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin should follow more robust approach to further engagement between two nations in new avenues of cooperation, a report said on Thursday.

Exploring new avenues of collaboration includes Artificial Intelligence (AI), a substitute for Western IT technologies, the Arctic region, Africa, and regional cooperation, which could further bolster the bilateral engagement between two nations, an India Narrative report cited.

Cooperation in AI, including creating a framework for joint research and development that can serve as a tool in key sectors like health, disaster management, and information war, is important, the report emphasised. India is one of the leading forces in the IT sector with a large number of skilled professionals while Russia has numerous experts from various realms of knowledge, including mathematics, biology, physics, information technology (IT), and neurosurgery, who have conducted experiments on projects linked to artificial neural networks.

Russian manufacturers require substitute for Western hi-tech imports that include microchips, communication equipment, computer components, important military components, navigation devices, etc. India could be a possible alternative considering New Delhi's consumer base, favourable trade agreements, skilled labour force, and cost benefits, which will be of interest for Russian manufacturers under the joint military technological cooperation and 'Make in India’ initiative.

As leading US firms like Apple and Boeing are exploring India’s manufacturing hub, Russia may also enhance cooperation in this sector, the report said. Since Russia has called for ‘Easternisation’ of the Arctic region, a prominent role of India is crucial, in accordance with India’s Arctic Policy in 2022, particularly focusing on science and research, climate and environment protection, economic and human development, transportation and connectivity, governance and international cooperation, and national capacity building.

According to the report, India, for now, has shown a lukewarm approach to potential cooperation with Russia in the Arctic, however, the mutual benefits of cooperation are indispensable, particularly in economic security, digital connectivity and the creation of satellite receiving stations etc. The scholarly community has proposed the idea of paradiplomacy between India and Russia in the African region in recent times. Considering the significant presence of the Indian diaspora in the region and Russia's interests in Africa, the area can be a unique opportunity for India and Russia to enhance its bilateral outreach beyond geopolitical interests.

According to the India Narrative report, with Russian President Vladimir Putin set to visit India later this year, it is important for two nations to not only consider new areas of cooperation but also acknowledge the existing backlogs, like the delivery of two more units of S-400 defence missile systems, progress in the Vladivostok-Chennai trade corridor, and others. "In the current geopolitical context, India-Russia bilateral relations could emerge as a force multiplier that fully encompasses all areas of bilateral endeavours and strategic goals," it mentioned.

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval's recent visit to Russia, despite the US' announcement of imposing additional tariffs on India for buying Russian oil, reflected political signalling and demonstration of strategic autonomy in its foreign policy conduct, it further detailed. The ties between India and Russia have remained vigorous due to relentless diplomatic efforts focusing on long-term prospects and strengthening the bilateral engagement further. In addition, the two nations have a tacit understanding of non-interference in each other’s domestic politics and foreign policy behaviour. The leadership-level interactions between two nations has remained consistent, stable, and long-term.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is set to travel to Russia next week to participate in the 26th meeting of the Intergovernmental Russian-Indian Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical, and Cultural Cooperation.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that EAM Jaishankar and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will discuss "pressing bilateral issues" and urgent matters concerning interaction on international venues.

