External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar Claims Nehru's Policies Hindered India's Permanent UNSC Seat

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. At a rally in Rajasthan's Bikaner district on Wednesday, Jaishankar said it was Nehru who prevented India from becoming a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). Instead of India, China got this opportunity, Jaishankar said. S Jaishankar also attacked the previous Congress government over terrorism.

"Nehru did not want India to become a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). Nehru preferred China over India and was in favor of making China a permanent member. China will be a permanent member first. Nehru had then said that there would be India later. But if I had become the Prime Minister, I would have seen the interest of the country first," Jaishankar said.

"India will no longer tolerate cross-border terrorism. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, overcoming security challenges is of utmost importance. Before Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in 2008, there was a terrorist attack on India, and Mumbai was shaken. In today's India, if there is any terrorist incident from across the border, we react like Uri," Jaishankar said.

"Strengthening security in the border districts is of utmost importance and every citizen knows its importance. We feel safe only because our soldiers are deployed on the northern border of the country. Our soldiers have kept the borders of the country safe despite all the adverse conditions, including the weather," He further added.

S. Jaishankar also commented, "There is a big difference between the leadership of the past and the leadership of today. Now it's Modi's leadership. Today, the country is in the hands of strong leadership and there is complete clarity in decisions. It's the right decisions that make it easier for us to follow them right. We have full confidence in taking any action today because we know we will get 100 percent support."