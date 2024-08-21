Families of missing Baloch activists protest in Quetta, decry government's inaction

Quetta [Pakistan], August 21 : The ongoing issue of enforced disappearances in Balochistan has sparked widespread protests, with Baloch people rallying against the Pakistani armed forces, who are allegedly abducting prominent Baloch activists for speaking out against atrocities.

Recently, the family of Dr Abdul Hayee Baloch, who was allegedly taken by Pakistani armed forces, held a protest in Quetta demanding his immediate recovery, according to the Balochistan Post.

The rally began at Balochistan university and proceeded through the city, concluding at the Quetta Press Club.

The protest garnered significant support, with many participants holding photos of their missing loved ones and chanting slogans against enforced disappearances.

Dr Baloch's sister, Bakhtawar Baloch, addressed the crowd, expressing deep concern over her brother's disappearance.

She stated that Dr Baloch, an Operating Theatre Assistant at Awaran District Hospital, was taken by state forces on June 1, 2024. Despite the passage of three months, there has been no information about his whereabouts.

Bakhtawar Baloch called on authorities to either present her brother in court if there are allegations against him or release him if he is innocent.

She urged the government to alleviate the family's suffering by bringing Dr. Baloch back home.

According to the Balochistan Post, other families of forcibly disappeared individuals from Balochistan also participated in the protest, echoing similar demands.

They criticized the government's offer of financial compensation, arguing that it failed to address their call for justice. The protesters emphasized that their struggle is for the safe return of their loved ones, not for monetary compensation.

Earlier, the Balochistan Post reported that enforced disappearances during military operations have become a recurring issue in Balochistan.

Activists, students, political figures, and ordinary civilians are often taken without any legal procedures, disappearing without a trace. Many remain missing for years, leaving their families to grapple with the unknown fate of their loved ones.

