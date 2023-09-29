Families stage protest sit-ins in Pakistan's Nawabshah against killings in joint operation 

Sindh [Pakistan], September 29 : Families staged protest sit-ins against joint operation killings in Sindh's Nawabshah on Friday after Pakistan Rangers and police personnel indiscriminately opened fire upon innocent civilians.

The protest sitting with dead bodies at Sakrand Sindh blocked the National highway.

According to local media, Zain Shah of SUP, Riaz Chandio of Jeay Sindh Mahaz, Niaz KALANI of JSQM and other leaders are present. Notably, protest demonstrations are taking place all over Sindh against the Pakistani Army, Rangers and police who killed innocent Sindhi villagers.

Several people took to social media and condemned the horrific killings. Locals stated that the rangers and army personnel forcibly entered their houses.

"Local narrated how rangers and army forcibly entered their houses, despite repeated requests not to do so. Security personnel then opened fire on them. They demanded that the sit-in would continue until justice is served, a social media user posted on X.

While another user wrote that sit-ins were continuing in the scorching heat by the locals as they demanded justice to be served.

The World Sindhi Congress has strongly condemned the killing of eight civilians, including men and women, in a joint operation conducted by law enforcers in Mari village of Sakrand, a town in the Sindh province of Pakistan.

“Today, Rangers and police, violating the sanctity of life, indiscriminately fired upon innocent civilians in their homes in the Mari village of Sakrand, resulting in the death of eight men and women and 10 more who are injured and hospitalised. WSC considers this act to be fascist and ethnic cleansing of Sindhi people,” posted WSC on social media platform, X.

The WSC has also requested Sindhi nation, political parties in Pakistan, and human rights organisations to raise voices against this “barbarism” at international platforms.

“WSC strongly condemns this heinous crime and demands that the perpetrators be immediately brought to justice. WSC requests the entire Sindhi nation, all parties, and human rights organizations to rise against this extreme brutality to get justice. WSC is together in the grief of the families and the entire Sindhi nation. WSC will raise its voice against this barbarism at all relevant international fora,” the post added.

According to reports from Sindhi media, as cited by The Express Tribune, LEA personnel attempted to enter homes without a warrant or prior warning. In response, the locals tried to talk with them and requested the presentation of any necessary documents, however, this escalated, and the LEA personnel opened fire.

In the aftermath of the incident, the local community staged a sit-in protest, blocking the National Highway in Sakrand. They arrived at the protest carrying the bodies of the victims in loader rickshaws.

Their primary demand was the arrest and lawful punishment of the individuals from the CTD and Rangers who were involved in the violent raid. As of now, an FIR for the incident has not yet been filed.

