Farmers raise concerns about impact of snowfall in Afghanistan's Bamyan

Kabul [Afghanistan], May 2 : Different parts of districts of Bamyan province have witnessed snowfall in recent days, resulting in damage to fields and crops, the farmers said, as they raised concerns regarding the damage caused by snowfall, TOLOnews reported.

Some farmers claimed that the wheat and potato seeds they have sown in their fields may perish due to the growing cold.

"The weather has become very cold, and there is a possibility of frost affecting those who have planted potatoes," Qorban, a farmer, said.

However, Zabihullah Rabbani, the Taliban minister of Agriculture, Irrigation, and Livestock in Bamyan, said that the precipitation levels in the centre and districts of this province are beneficial for the water resources.

The districts of Yakawlang, Panjab, Waras, and portions of Kahmard and Saighan, including the province's centre, have had the most snowfall, as per Rabbani.

Meanwhile, Samiullah Haq Bayan, Taliban's minister of Information and Culture in Nuristan, stated that the rainfalls, in addition to blocking some communication roads, have also resulted in material damage, according to TOLOnews.

Haq Bayan, said, "As a result of the recent rains, the people of Nuristan have suffered financial losses."

In addition to the provinces of Bamyan and Nuristan, in the last three days, several other Afghan provinces such as Maidan Wardak, Ghazni, Sar-e Pol, Jowzjan, Paktia, and Panjshir have also experienced snowfall, which has resulted in significant losses for farmers and orchardists in the country.

