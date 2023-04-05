Festival-time woes of Pakistan's religious minorities continue amid soaring inflation

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 5 : The festival-time woes of Pakistan's religious minorities underscore the larger, systemic discrimination and neglect, and wilful violence that the state condones by its bad governance, reported Asian Lite International.

40 per cent inflation drains the festive spirit of Ramzan, Holi and Lenten in Pakistan with its religious minorities among the worst sufferers of the current economic slowdown.

The economic woes have compounded their existing discrimination and gruelling poverty, which multiple human rights bodies, both domestic and global have complained.

The crises have hit the poor among Muslims and minorities alike. The struggle for their next meal renders irrelevant their ritual fasting during the ongoing Ramzan month for the Muslim majority and the Lenten Fast for the Catholics who form a minority, reported Asian Lite International.

Meanwhile, Holi, the festival of the minority Hindus was impacted by violence at several places in Sindh where most of them live.

Islamist youths disrupted the festivities that include splashing of colour among the revellers. The provincial government denied incidents of violence after incidents, captured on cell phones went viral on social media, reported Asian Lite International.

Chaos erupted outside a flour distribution centre in Peshawar after police fired tear gas shells at the crowd, Dawn reported.

Police officers were stoned by the public for obstructing their entrance to the centre.

Pakistan is facing a severe flour shortage. On Friday, in Karachi, at least 12 people have been killed, including 9 women in the stampede on Friday during a ration distribution drive in a factory, Geo News reported.

According to rescue officials and police authorities in the region, three children were killed as well.

Also, six people passed out during the stampede, rescuers informed Geo News. Police officers said that a sizable crowd had gathered at the location while the ration was being handed.

Pakistan is facing a major economic crisis triggered by a series of corrupt and failed governments, military coups, rising international debts, no major exports, and a major class divide, Asian Lite reported.

The country has reportedly doubled its debt roughly every five years over the last 25-year period. Prices are going up and the government has failed to provide basic amenities like gas and power, the report said.

