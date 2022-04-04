Feudal classes in Pakistan usurping benefits of GSP+ meant for weaker sections

Pakistan's performance under the Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+) scheme of the European Union (EU), aimed at the socio-economic upliftment of developing countries, has ended up a tool in the hands of exploitative classes as the weaker sections of the society continue to be deprived of their basic rights, writes Sergio Restelli for the Inside Over.

Even after eight years of the GSP+ scheme in Pakistan, there is hardly any improvement in the condition of poor labourers including women and children. This lack of progress can be attributed to the vested interests of the exporter lobby in Pakistan which is enjoying the significant tariff benefits under GSP+ but depriving the weaker sections of its benefits.

The lack of improvement in the economic condition of these workers also lays bare the silent support extended to this exporter lobby by the political and diplomatic class of Pakistan which continues to enjoy these benefits by reassuring the EU about their intention of improving the condition of women and children employed in affected industries, according to Restelli.

However, Pakistan's game has been for the past few years during the visits of EU representatives to review progress achieved in desired areas under GSP+. During one such visit in February 2022, EU's Special Representative for Human Rights, Eamon Gilmore called out Pakistan for its poor performance in terms of education, rights of children and women in the country.

A policy brief published by the European Institute for Asian Studies (EIAS) in March 2022 further highlights the vicious cycle which has seized the vulnerable workers in Pakistan. The report shows how the benefits of generous tariff preferences under the GSP+ arrangement get pocketed by the business elite and modern Zamindars (feudal landlords), with little positive impact on the poorest levels of society, writes Restelli.

Moreover, the policymakers in Pakistan continue to turn blind eye to the situation as they fear that an improvement in the socio-economic condition may lead to Pakistan losing privileges. Thus, the vicious cycle continues as the EU keeps on incentivizing Pakistan which keeps its workers poor to continue getting these incentives.

According to the EIAS report, the labour conditions and children and women's rights have not been improving in Pakistan. Moreover, child labour is prominent in Pakistan with currently over two million children working as labours. Women and children in the country also face the risk of human trafficking and sexual violence, however, law enforcement hardly does anything to improve the situation.

However, despite an obvious lack of compliance with the norms of GSP+, the EU continues to extend its benefits to Pakistan which has drawn serious criticism against the scheme for lack of transparency and putting geopolitical considerations over the original intent of the scheme, writes Restelli.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor