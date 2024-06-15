First UAE Blood Donation Forum launches its activities in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 15 (ANI/WAM): The first Emirati Blood Donation Forum launched its activities in Abu Dhabi with the support of the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulator of the healthcare sector in the Emirate.

Organised by the Emirates Blood Donation Association, the forum witnessed a distinguished presence from strategic partners, healthcare authorities, and blood banks in the UAE among other groups from within the community.

The forum hosted several panel discussions that delved into the importance of blood donation as a notable humanitarian act contributing to the community's solidarity and public health, as well as ensuring that patients' needs are met and sustained. Additionally, awareness lectures presented by doctors and subject-matter experts highlighted the health benefits of donation and its role in saving lives.

The forum also witnessed attendance and support from the Ministry of Health and Prevention Society (MoHAP) and the Ministry of Community Development, along with strategic partners from healthcare authorities and blood banks across the UAE. Officials praised the association's efforts in organising this significant event and assured their continued commitment to supporting similar initiatives that contribute to improving the community's health through raising awareness on the importance of blood donation.

During his speech, Ali Al Ansari, Chairman of the Board of the Emirates Blood Donation Association, expressed his honour in organising this important forum and emphasised the importance of the collaboration between all healthcare authorities and strategic partners to support blood donation campaigns.

Al Ansari, said, "We are thankful to everyone who contributed to the success of this event, and we always strive to promote a culture of blood donation in our community as a message of hope and life to those in need."

Saleh Saif Al Ali, the Executive Director of Emergency Preparedness & Response Centre at the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi (DoH) said: "The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi continues to strengthen its efforts with the aim of maintaining the health and well-being of community members in the Emirate, further cementing Abu Dhabi's position as a leading healthcare destination.

Through our collaboration with the Emirates Blood Donation Association, we seek to ensure the ongoing equipment of blood supply and its derivatives within the healthcare sector to ensure meeting the patients' needs and improving their health and well-being."

In conclusion of the forum, distinguished donors and healthcare entities were honoured for their significant contributions to blood donation campaigns throughout the year.

The association expressed its gratitude and appreciation to all donors and supporters of blood banks within the healthcare sector, praising their active role in supporting medical and humanitarian efforts in the country. (ANI/WAM)

