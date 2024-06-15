Five arrested for chopping off camel's leg in Pakistan's Sindh

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 15 : Five people have been arrested for chopping off a camel's leg in Pakistan's Sanghar district in Sindh, reported ARY News.

Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Saturday said that a case was registered against the accused involved in cutting the leg of a camel in Sanghar district.

The provincial minister issued a statement, stating that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had taken notice of the incident, adding that the five accused had been arrested.

However, he further said that the matter had been settled between the accused and the owner of the camel but it was humanely unacceptable and a case was registered on behalf of the state, as reported by ARY News.

A landlord in Sindh's Sanghar district allegedly chopped off a camel's leg as punishment for scavenging into his field for fodder.

The incident occurred in Mund Jamrao village in Sanghar district on Friday, according to the police.

Soomer Khan, the owner of the camel, narrated the incident along with his camel at Sanghar Press Club.

"I have no enmity with anyone. I don't know why this was done to my camel," he said.

However, Sanghar SSP took notice of the incident after the video of the camel with his chopped leg went viral on social media.

The police officials said that the peasant had refused to identify the culprit and to press charges against him.

Following this, the police lodged an FIR on behalf of the state against unknown persons under sections 429 and 34 PPC, ARY News reported.

