Five rockets intercepted over past week amid ongoing fire from Gaza

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 18 (ANI/TPS): In the past hour, a siren was sounded in Netiv HaAsara, near the Gaza border. One rocket launched from Jabalia in northern Gaza was intercepted.

Yesterday, two rockets fired toward Sderot were also intercepted.

In total, five rockets were launched toward Israeli territory over the past week all were successfully intercepted. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor