Flights being assessed daily for potential security risks: Air India amid tensions in West Asia

New Delhi [India], October 2 : Amid rising tensions between Israel and Iran, the Air India said that all their flights are assessed daily for any potential security or safety risks, whether they are in the Middle East or any other part of their network.

The airline further said that adjustments are made, if needed, to avoid areas of risk with minimal effect on non-stop operations of flights.

The turmoil in West Asia escalated after Iran launched nearly 200 ballistic missiles towards targets in Israel and the United States military coordinated closely with the Israeli Defence Forces to help defend Israel against the attack.

US Naval destroyers joined Israeli air defence units in firing interceptors to shoot down inbound missiles.Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described Iran's missile attack on his country as a "big mistake" and said Tehran would pay for it."

"Iran made a big mistake today and will pay for it. The Iranian regime does not understand our determination to defend ourselves and our determination to take revenge on our enemies," he said.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) spokesperson, RAdm. Daniel Hagari, described Iran's attack as a "severe and dangerous escalation."

"There will be consequences. We will respond wherever, whenever and however we choose, in accordance with the directive of the government of Israel," said Hagari regarding Iran's large-scale attack.

A day after Iran targeted Israel with a rocket barrage, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) called on Lebanese civilians in two dozen villages in southern Lebanon to evacuate immediately.

"Hezbollah's activity forces the IDF to act against it. The IDF does not wish to harm you. For your safety, you must evacuate your homes immediately. Anyone who is near Hezbollah operatives, their facilities or their weapons, puts themselves at risk," Colonel Avichay Adraee, the IDF's Arabic-language spokesman, said in a statement on X.

The Israeli military said it will update the civilians when they can return. On Tuesday, the Israeli military issued similar orders to 28 other villages in southern Lebanon.

The Israeli military has described its ground operations in southern Lebanon as "limited, localized, and targeted raids," with the goal of demolishing Hezbollah's infrastructure in the border area.

On Wednesday, following Iranian attack against Israel on Tuesday, the Chief of the General Staff, LTG Herzi Halevi, spoke with the Commander of Centcom General Michael Erik Kurilla, regarding the current situation.

Earlier, in a series of targeted airstrikes, Israeli Air Force (IAF) fighter jets, under precise guidance from the Intelligence Directorate, struck multiple Hezbollah weapons production sites and terrorist infrastructure across Beirut.

