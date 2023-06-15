Flooding kills 6, injures 8 in Afghanistan

Kabul, June 15 At least six people have lost their lives and eight others sustained injuries in recent torrential rains and flooding in Afghanistan, local media reported on Thursday.

"Thirty homes have been damaged or demolished entirely, seven bridges have been wrecked, 832 livestock perished and some agricultural areas and orchards have lost their crops," Xinhua news agency quoted the local media as saying.

The provinces affected by heavy rains and flooding include Kunar, Nuristan, Badakhshan, Paktia, Takhar, Ghor and Parwan.

Earlier, some provinces of the country, such as Badakhshan, Takhar, Baghlan, Nuristan, Kunar, Laghman, Parwan and Kapisa received 10 to 25 mm rains, as the country's meteorological department anticipated.

In May 2022, floods affected several parts of Afghanistan, killing 429 people.

