FM Nirmala Sitharaman invites US investors to join India's growth story

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman attended a roundtable with business leaders and investors co-hosted by the US-India Business Council (USIBC) and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in the Silicon Valley, and invited the leading investors to become a part of India's growth story.

Senior executives, business leaders of private sectors, venture capitalists, the institutional investors, who represented combined assets under management of over USD 1 trillion, attended the meeting with Sitharaman.

In the meeting with the investors in the clean energy sector, the minister discussed topics pertaining to India's potential for producing sustainable energy, waste-to-energy, and energy alternatives.

The minister told the investors that over the next few years, India is prepared to be the world's fastest-growing major economy.

President of USIBC, Atul Keshap moderated the meeting while the Chief Economic Advisor, V Ananth Nageswaran, India's Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, along with other senior officials attended the roundtable.

"Where technology and capital converge! Excellent exchange of ideas at @USIBC @FollowCII #fintech roundtable w FM @nsitharaman in #SiliconValley. Friends frm industry deliberated on opportunities that #India's fast digital journey & reforms offer to VCs, funds & asset managers." Sandhu tweeted.

After a roundtable with the members of the semiconductor industry, the Finance Minister visited Applied Materials', Maydan Technology Centre, located in the Silicon Valley, to observe research in the field of semiconductors.

Earlier, the Finance Minister also met with World Bank President, David Malpass, in Washington on Friday, discussing important economic issues, India's continued recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, and the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

( With inputs from ANI )

