Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri underscores India's resolve to strengthen partnership during VP Radhakrishnan's Seychelles visit

Victoria [Seychelles], October 27 : Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri outlined the key highlights of Vice President CP Radhakrishnan's visit to Seychelles, emphasising the deep-rooted partnership between India and the island nation.

Misri said, "The Honourable Vice President of India, Shri C.P. Radhakrishnan, is on a visit to Seychelles on the occasion of the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected President, Dr. Patrick Herminie. The Vice President arrived in Seychelles yesterday afternoon. He began his programme by addressing a gathering of the Indian origin community here in Seychelles and subsequently attended the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected President."

He added that Vice President Radhakrishnan also met Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam of Mauritius, who was in Seychelles for the same purpose.

"This morning, the Vice President called on the newly sworn-in President, Dr. Herminie, and conveyed to him greetings and good wishes from the people and government of India. He underlined to him India's intent and desire to further the long-standing ties of kinship and cooperation between India and Seychelles," Misri said.

Highlighting the focus of the visit, Misri noted, "The Vice President especially expressed his desire to strengthen relations in all of the areas of Seychelles' priorities insofar as its development is concerned, particularly in the areas of health, education, energy, transport, and of course, maritime security."

Misri stated that Vice President Radhakrishnan handed over to President Herminie an invitation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to pay a visit to India at mutual convenience.

"The Vice President also had a meeting with Vice President-elect Sebastien Pillay of Seychelles this morning," he added.

Concluding his remarks, Misri said, "Next year, Seychelles will celebrate 50 years of independence. It also happens to be the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Seychelles. As these happy events gather next year, we are confident that the relationship between India and Seychelles will be taken to greater heights."

