Foreign Secy Misri reaches Abu Dhabi, highlights joint commitment with UAE to combat terrorism

Abu Dhabi, June 10 Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Tuesday met Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE's Minister of Tolerance and Co-Existence in Abu Dhabi, expressing gratitude for hosting the Indian all party Parliamentary delegation that recently visited the country and also highlighting the common values of harmony and tolerance shared between India and United Arab Emirates.

"Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri called on Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance in Abu Dhabi today. He conveyed gratitude for the warm reception of the All-party delegation by His Highness and the UAE. They highlighted the shared ethos of harmony and tolerance of India and UAE," the Indian Embassy in UAE posted on X.

Misri also met Ali Alnuaimi, Chairman of Defence Affairs, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee, Federal National Council of UAE. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. They also discussed India-UAE Parliamentary cooperation.

A high-level all-party delegation from India, led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Eknath Shinde, recently concluded a successful and productive visit to the UAE, significantly enhancing India-UAE cooperation in combating terrorism under the global outreach campaign of Operation Sindoor.

UAE's Minister of Tolerance and Co-Existence Sheikh Nahyan Mubarak Al Nahyan and Chairman of the Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee of Federal National Council Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi along with several other senior Emirati parliamentarians had expressed full solidarity with India as the high-level all-party delegation from India called on them in Abu Dhabi.

As the delegation highlighted the perpetration of cross-border terrorism and efforts to cause social disharmony in India by Pakistan, Nahyan Mubarak Al Nahyan conveyed his deep condolences on the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack and said, "India and UAE will tackle terrorism together. The UAE will always stand by India."

The delegation then held substantive discussions with Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee of Federal National Council, underscoring the precise, measured, and non-escalatory nature of Operation Sindoor against the barbaric terrorist attack on the tourists in Kashmir.

According to the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi, during the meeting, Nuaimi stressed, "India-UAE relationship is beyond trade and culture, and encompasses security and strategic issues. Terrorism is against the whole of humanity and the international community must act now".

The visit marked India's unprecedented diplomatic campaign to expose Pakistan's sustained role in cross-border terrorism, including the heinous Pahalgam attack.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor