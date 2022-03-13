Foreign version of govt must not be imposed on Afghanistan, says Taliban

The acting Foreign Minister of the Taliban regime, Amir Khan Muttaqi, on Saturday stressed that a foreign version of government must not be imposed on Afghanistan, said a media report.

During the 'Antalya Diplomacy Forum' in Turkey, the Taliban minister said that Afghans are capable of forming their own government and efforts are underway to make the Kabul administration more inclusive, Tolo News reported.

"Foreign versions (of the government) and foreign ideology must not be imposed on Afghans. The former version of the (government) was tried but it did not succeed," the media quoted Muttaqi as saying.

A weak Afghan government would not benefit anyone, he said, adding that the efforts to undermine the current government must stop.

Stressing that the Taliban has been working to prevent economic collapse in Afghanistan, he said that the current government has made progress in several areas, the media outlet reported.

Muttaqi further added that the Islamic Emirate has met all conditions for international recognition.

Meanwhile, Fatima Gailani, former head of the Afghan Red Crescent Society, said that the lack of recognition of the Afghan government is not something that is punishing just the Taliban's government but the whole of Afghanistan, according to the Afghan news agency.

Speaking at the conference, the Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulaziz Kamilov said that the situation in Afghanistan has a direct impact on the region and thus they want stability and security in Afghanistan.

Notably, the Taliban established an interim government headed by Mohammad Hassan Akhund in early September, but this government has not been internationally recognized. However, some organizations and countries expressed readiness to continue providing humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.

( With inputs from ANI )

