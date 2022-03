Former Afghan govt's peace ministry employees protest against Taliban for non-payment of salaries

Former Afghan Government employees of the State Ministry for Peace Affairs on Tuesday protested against the Taliban for the non-payment of their salaries for months.

The protesting employees said that they have not received their salaries for months and are now facing problems, reported local media.

State Ministry for Peace Affairs, officially known as State Ministry for Peace (SMP) is an Afghan government ministry responsible for peace process focused on ending ongoing wars in Afghanistan diplomatically.

Earlier in December 2021, the Taliban had dissolved the state ministries for peace.

Meanwhile, the Taliban had promised to work on a mechanism based on which they will pay the salaries of all the government employees, Khaama Press reported.

But, just like the vague promises made to the international community about inclusive government, women's rights, general amnesty to former Afghan Government employees etc. remains unfulfilled by the Taliban.

( With inputs from ANI )

