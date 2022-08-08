Former ISI chief Faiz Hameed transferred from Peshawar Corps to Bahawalpur

Islamabad, Aug 8 The Pakistan Army has announced the transfer and posting of three three-star generals including Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, who has been appointed Commander of the Bahawalpur Corps, media reports said on Tuesday.

Lt Gen Sardar Hassan Azhar Hayat has been posted as Commander Peshawar Corps to replace Hameed, while Lt General Khalid Zia has been posted as the Military Secretary, Samaa TV reported, citing the Inter-Services Public Relations, the media wing of the Pakistan military.

Lt Gen Hameed headed the country's premier intelligence agency, the Inter-Sevices Intelligence (ISI) between June 2019 and November 2021, before he was made Commander Peshawar Corps.

In Monday's announcement, the military has effectively rotated the three senior officers, Samaa TV reported.

Lt Gen Zia was serving as the Commander of Bahawalpur Corps, also known as XXXI Corps, and he has replaced Lt Gen Hassan Azhar Hayat as Military Secretary.

Lt Gen Hayat was serving as Military Secretary at GHQ, Rawalpindi since November 2020 when he was promoted to the three-star rank along with Asif Ghafoor and others.

Lt Gen Ghafoor was appointed Commander of the Quetta Corps last week.

Lt Gen Hameed was appointed the DG ISI on June 16, 2019. Prior to his appointment as DG ISI, he held the post of Adjutant General at the General Headquarters.

He took charge as Commander of Peshawar Corps on November 22, 2021.

Lt General Hameed hails from Punjab's Chakwal. He is from the Baloch Regiment. His earlier appointments included as the Chief of Staff Rawalpindi-based X Corps, General Officer Commanding Pannu Aqil, and ISI's DG,. Counter Intelligence.

