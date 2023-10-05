Former Israel Defense Minister Gantz meets with US National Security Advisor

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 5 (ANI/TPS): Israeli opposition leader and former Minister of Defense Benny Gantz is in the US where he met Wednesday with the US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan at the White House in Washington.

"In the meeting, we discussed advancing the vital security interests of the State of Israel, the broadening of Israel's integration into the region, and confronting threats posed by Iran and its proxies in the Middle East," said Gantz.

Benny Gantz is a former IDF Chief of Staff who currently leads the centrist Blue and White Party in the Knesset.

Recent polls show his party getting the most seats in the Knesset if new elections were to be held. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor