Four killed in road accident in Nepal

Kathmandu, Jan 22 Four people were killed in a road accident in Surkhet district in Nepal on Sunday, reports said.

The ill-fated jeep on the way to Surkhet from Chhinchu fell 70-80 metres off the road, critically injuring

five people, The Kathmandu Post reported.

They were rushed to Karnali Province Hospital where four succumbed to their injuries.

The deceased were identified as Sagar Shahi, 27, Dipendra Jung Shahi, 33, Babin Shahi, 31 and Rajendra BC, 36.

