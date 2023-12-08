Fourth GOP: Republicans slam Vivek Ramaswamy over 'aggression' in debate

Washington, DC [US], December 8 : After the fourth GOP debate in Alabama, Republicans criticised Vivek Ramaswamy for his combative demeanour.

The 38-year-old Republican candidate for the 2024 US Presidential polls claimed that former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie's (R) "version of foreign policy experience was closing a bridge from New Jersey to New York," branding former United Nations (UN) Ambassador Nikki Haley a "fascist" and likening her campaign launch video to "a woke Dylan Mulvaney Bud Light ad."

His GOP rivals retaliated against him, and several strategists later contended that his actions proved he was an insincere presidential candidate, The Hill reported.

"Most of the people do not like the below-the-belt punches," Republican strategist Scott Jennings has said.

"Trump's brand and image were so strong on the front end, that it gave him the latitude and credibility to engage with his opponents in some of the ways Vivek isit's just he doesn't bring that to the race," Jennings added.

In a comparison to Donald Trump, Jernnings argued that Ramaswamy does not have the former US President's "personal warmth and humor," according to The Hill.

Duiring the debate, Ramaswamy attacked a number of candidates, including Haley and Christie; at one point, even saying that, "Nikki Haley = Corrupt."

"So reject this myth that they've been selling you, that somebody had a cup-of-coffee stint at the U.N., and then makes eight million bucks after, has real foreign policy experience," Ramaswamy said of Haley, according to The Hill.

When asked to answer to Ramaswamy, Haley once said, "No, it's not worth my time to respond to him," in an attempt to shrug off his criticisms.

Ramaswamy's appearance in the debate drew criticism as well as he made many refuted statements, such as the notion that the Capitol attack on January 6, 2021, was "an inside job" and that "Big Tech did in fact steal the 2020 election," reported The Hill.

The fourth debate took place while non-Trump Republicans' window of opportunity to gain ground is closing. This includes Ramaswamy, who is behind in the early states of Iowa, New Hampshire, and South Carolina behind Trump, DeSantis, and Haley.

The next US presidential election is scheduled for November 5, 2024.

Earlier this year, Ramaswamy announced his 2024 US presidential election bid.

Ramaswamy is a native of southwest Ohio. His mother was a geriatric psychiatrist and his father worked as an engineer at General Electric. Ramaswamy was born on August 9, 1985, and raised in Cincinnati, Ohio.

His parents migrated to the US from Kerala.

He is the second Indian-American to enter the 2024 Republican presidential primary after Nikki Haley. He is the fourth Indian-American ever to run for the White House Bobby Jindal ran in 2016 and Vice President Kamala Harris in 2020.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor