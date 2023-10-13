France: Teacher killed in Arras school stabbing, probe launched

Arras [France], October 13 : A school teacher was killed and two students were left injured after a stabbing incident in northern France, The Washington Post reported on Friday.

The incident happened at a high school in Arras, France and the suspect was arrested at the scene.

The Washington Post reported citing witnesses that the attacker shouted "Allahu akbar" (God is greatest) during the attack.

Visegrad 24 news agency also reported, "Man yells "Allahu Ahkbar" before stabbing a teacher to death and wounding another 2 in a high school in the French city of Arras".

Notably, the terror group Hamas has declared this Friday as the 'Global Day of Rage'.

This comes as Israel and Hamas are engaged in an intense battle after the latter launched a surprise attack on the former on October 7, launching a barrage of rockets into Israel, leading it to an even stronger counter-offensive.

Reacting over the incident, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said the stabbing happened in Arras, a city in northern France.

"A police operation took place at the Gambetta High School in Arras. The perpetrator was arrested by the police," he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

After the incident, President Emmanuel Macron was en route to the school and France's anti-terrorism prosecution office said it was opening an investigation, The Washington Post reported.

The attacker was allegedly a man of Chechen origin and was known to the security services for his involvement with radical Islam, The Washington Post reported citing Europe 1, a radio station.

It further reported citing French media reports that the attacker was a former student at the school.

Further details are underway in the case.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor