French PM Elisabeth Borne resigns following political turmoil over immigration

In the wake of recent political upheaval surrounding a new immigration law, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne tendered her resignation on Monday. This move sets the stage for President Emmanuel Macron to rejuvenate his administration by appointing a new government in the days to come.

The restructuring was broadly interpreted as a strategic move by the 46-year-old centrist Macron to forestall the potential onset of a lame-duck status. With Macron's term set to conclude in 2027 and him ineligible for a presidential re-election in accordance with the French Constitution, the shakeup is perceived as an effort to maintain political vitality and relevance.

In her resignation letter, Borne suggested she resigned at Macron's request, citing the president's will to appoint a new prime minister. Borne's resignation followed the passage late last month of contentious immigration legislation backed by Macron aimed at strengthening the government's ability to deport some foreigners, among other measures.

Macron's centrist coalition successfully secured the passage of the measure by entering into a deal with the conservative Republicans party, a move that many observers interpreted as a shift to the right for the government. The challenging negotiations and intense debates in parliament have cast doubt on the capability of Borne's administration to navigate the approval of significant legislative proposals in the future.

Political observers also suggested that Macron, a staunch supporter of European integration, wants his new government to get ready for June's European Union elections. Borne, 62, had been appointed in May 2022 after Macron's reelection for a second term. She was France's second female prime minister.



