From Alia Bhatt to Sakshi Malik: Here is TIME's List Of 100 Most Influential People of 2024, Details Inside

list of 2024 Time Magazine's top 100 most influential list is out and Alia Bhatt, World Bank President Ajay Banga, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, and British actor with Indian roots, Dev Patel have made it to the list.

Wrestler Sakshi Malik is also included in the list. Malik, India's lone female Olympic medalist, spearheaded the protest against the alleged sexual harassment by former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Singh.

Sakhi Malik shared her joy on X. Other individuals with Indian ties on the list are astronomer Priyamvada Natarajan, senior US Department of Energy official Jigar Shah, and chef and rights activist Asma Khan. The list also includes singer-songwriter Dua Lipa, Oscar-winning American actress Da'Vine Joy Randolph, and Oscar-nominated actors Jeffrey Wright and Colman Domingo.

