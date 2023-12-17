Fujairah Ruler mourns passing of Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah

Fujairah [UAE], December 17 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, mourned Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the late Emir of Kuwait, who passed away on Saturday.

The Ruler of Fujairah prayed to Allah Almighty to rest his soul in peace and to grant patience and solace to his family and the people of Kuwait. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor