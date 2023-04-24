G-7 to aid farm productivity growth to strengthen food security

Miyazaki [Japan], April 24 (/WAM): Agriculture ministers from the Group of Seven advanced economies on Sunday adopted a statement pledging to promote policies to support the growth of sustainable agricultural productivity in order to strengthen food security, which has been threatened by climate change and the crisis in Ukraine, Jiji Press reported.

At the meeting, the ministers also compiled "Miyazaki Actions," an action plan that gives outlines of policies to be implemented by each country in efforts to achieve sustainable agriculture and food systems, such as making use of existing domestic agricultural resources, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and facilitating responsible private sector investment.

Japanese agriculture minister Tetsuro Nomura, who chaired the meeting, told a joint press conference that the G-7 statement and action plan are "a very significant outcome that would make a difference in food security."

They will be reflected in discussions at the G-7 summit in the western Japan city of Hiroshima in May.

The ministers said in the statement that they are "deeply concerned about the devastating impact the crisis in Ukraine is having on food security globally." (/WAM)

