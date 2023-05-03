G42 joins World Sustainable Business Forum as strategic AI partner

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 3 (/WAM): G42, the leading Abu Dhabi-based technology holding group, has been announced as the strategic partner of the World Sustainable Business Forum (WSBF), held in collaboration with the Artificial Intelligence, Digital economy and Remote Work Applications Office in the UAE.

The event, running under the theme, "Digital Transformation & Trade in the New World Economy", is taking place tomorrow, May 4, 2023, at the Museum of the Future in Dubai.

WSBF is bringing together government and business leaders who are committed to innovating, driving positive change and empowering trusted, strategic partnerships that will shape the regional and international sustainability landscape.

Experts from G42 will take the stage to share their views and insights on the challenges, opportunities and future trends in digital transformation and advanced technologies, both from a local and an international perspective.

Kiril Evtimov, Group Chief Technology Officer, G42, said, "We are thrilled to participate in the prestigious World Sustainable Business Forum taking place in Dubai this week. As a technology company committed to leveraging the power of AI to help advance society as a whole, we believe this event is the perfect platform and catalyst to discuss advancements in sustainable technology solutions that will drive humty ahead. We look forward to meeting with industry and government leaders who share our vision of creating a cleaner, safer and healthier world."

Dr Adel Alsharji, COO, Presight, added, "As the Strategic Big Data Analytics Partner of WSBF, Presight is excited to collaborate with industry and government leaders to discuss sustainable technology solutions and how to leverage Big Data Analytics powered by AI to advance society. We look forward to sharing our vision and driving mengful conversations at the event." (/WAM)

