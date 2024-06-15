G7 Summit: PM Modi has "delightful conversation" with leaders of Turkey, UAE, Brazil; also meets Jordan King

Apulia [Italy], June 15 : On the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Italy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the leaders of Turkey, the UAE, Brazil and Jordan and struck a pose for the camera along with them on Friday.

PM Modi had a "delightful conversation" with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as well as the President of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

All the four leaders also posed for the camera and got a picture clicked at the Summit as well, which PM Modi shared on X, saying, "The interactions in Italy continue...Delightful conversation with President @LulaOficial, President @RTErdogan and His Highness Sheikh @MohamedBinZayed"

Later, PM Modi also met King Abdullah II of Jordan.

"Met @KingAbdullahII on the sidelines of the G7 Summit. India values the strong ties with Jordan," he wrote in a post on X.

The G7 summit, where India has been invited as an 'Outreach Country,' has the participation from the seven member countries, the US, UK, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, and France, as well as the European Union.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni received global leaders, including UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, among others, for the 50th Summit of the Group of Seven (G7).

Meloni had invited PM Modi to attend the G7 Summit in Italy's Apulia region. It was India's 11th and PM Modi's fifth consecutive participation at the G7 Summit.

Italy, which invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the G7 Summit Outreach Sessions, is India's fourth-largest trading partner in the European Union, with bilateral trade currently standing at USD 15 billion.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor