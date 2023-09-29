'Gareebo Ka Masiha' Sonu Sood fixes puncture in local repair shop; fans shower love

Mumbai, Sep 29 Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood, who is currently shooting for his upcoming action thriller ‘Fateh’, has extended his support for the local business of a puncture repair shop, near Hyderabad, and himself tried his hand in repairing one.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Sonu shared a Reel video, wherein he can be seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue denims, and white and black sneakers. He completed the look with black sunglasses.

In the video, we can see Sonu having an interesting conversation with the owner of the puncture repair shop. Sonu is seen saying: "Today we are near Hyderabad, and here we are in the puncture repair shop of Mohd Anwar. Kabse aap puncture bana rahe ho?." To which the shopkeeper replies: "2 years."

The actor then shows how the puncture is checked by dipping the tyre tube in the water. He shows how the puncture is repaired, by rubbing the tyre tube with an instrument, and then puts a solution on it before sealing the puncture.

Sonu asks the shopkeeper: "How much do you charge for it', to which the latter replies: "Rs 50."

The 'Paltan' fame actor said: "During our time it was only Rs 5." He asks how much he makes in the entire day, and the shopkeeper said "Rs 500-1000."

Sonu jokingly replied: "Aap dua maangte honge ke logo ki gaadiyan puncture ho jaayein tab hi to chalegi dukan." Then they laughed.

Sonu then asks "Ghar par or kon hai?" The man replies he has his parents and wife. The video ends with Sonu blessing him good luck.

The actor captioned the video as: "Humari Puncture ki Dukaan #supportsmallbusiness".

Fans commented: "I respect so much", "Gareebo ke masiha", "real hero", "Great person," etc.

Few days back, Sonu had extended his support for the local sugarcane juice business in the United States.

Meanwhile, ‘Fateh’ is based on cybercrime, in the holy city of Amritsar, Punjab. The film is directed by Vaibhav Mishra and stars Sonu in the lead.

The movie also features Shivjyoti Rajput and Vijay Raaz in prominent roles. Some of the best names from Hollywood including the director of photography, research team, and action choreographers have been roped in for this film, which is scheduled for a release later this year.

Sonu was last seen as Chand Bardai in Akshay Kumar starrer historical action drama ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ which tanked at the box-office.

