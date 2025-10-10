Gaza Ceasefire: Palestinians Set to Return as Israel Continues Bombing, Says Agreement Starts at Noon

The Israeli military said that the ceasefire agreement between the Israeli Defence Forces and Hamas in Gaza started on Friday at noon, October 10 (local time), reported Associated Press (AP). However, the Israeli army continued its alleged genocide in the region, despite signing the first phase of the ceasefire deal.

The Israeli military said a ceasefire in Gaza took effect at 0900 GMT on Friday, after Israel and Hamas agreed to a truce and hostage-release deal proposed by US President Donald Trump. "IDF: The Ceasefire Agreement Came Into Effect at 12:00," the military said in a statement. "Since 12:00 (0900 GMT), IDF troops began positioning themselves along the updated deployment lines in preparation for the ceasefire agreement and the return of hostages."

Displaced families of Palestinians from the southern part of the enclave in Gaza moved north on Friday after Israel launched an airstrike on a site east of Gaza City and conducted air raids in the southern Khan Younis area, according to the Al Jazeera report.

Also Read | Israeli strike kills 30 Palestinians in Gaza since ceasefire deal announcement.

At least seven bodies had been recovered from several areas in Gaza City since Friday morning, Al Jazeera reported, citing sources from al-Ahli Hospital in the depleted region. However, there are no casualties reported in the attacks on Khan Younis after rounds of shelling and heavy tank firing.

The attacks on citizens were first reported in Gaza since the Israeli government signed the first phase of the ceasefire deal with Hamas late on Thursday night. After the ceasefire deal, an Al Jazeera reporter said Israeli drones, fighter jets and warships have been aggressively active since early morning.