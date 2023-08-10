General Women’s Union, Maqta Gateway organise induction session for ATLG 5.0 interns

Dubai [UAE], August 10 (ANI/WAM): The General Women's Union (GWU) and Maqta Gateway, a subsidiary of the AD Ports Group, jointly organised an induction session for interns of the fifth batch of the “ATLG" programme under the patronage of Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), and the “Mother of the Nation”.

The fifth batch of the ATLG programme welcomed 87 participants, the induction included brainstorming sessions and interactive activities which focused on the themes of "Communication, Trust, and Cooperation."

Noura Al-Suwaidi, GWU Secretary-General, expressed immense pride in the notable development of the "ATLG" programme through its five editions, transforming it into a thriving talent incubator for creative competencies. Furthermore, it provided valuable opportunities for IT graduates and professionals to contribute significantly to the growth of the digital economy.

Emphasising the unwavering commitment of the GWU under the guidance of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima, she stressed that the Union will continue its tireless efforts to develop the capabilities of women across all sectors and fields. These endeavours, she added, align with the visionary efforts of the UAE’s wise leadership aiming to become a beacon of awareness, knowledge, and empowerment.

Dr. Noura Al Dhaheri, Chief Executive Officer of AD Ports Group’s Digital Cluster and CEO of Maqta Gateway, underscored that investing in building specialised national talent and preparing them to meet future job requirements is at the forefront of Digital Cluster’s strategy.

“Our future plans aim to qualify a generation capable of leading digital commerce and logistics, establishing an environment that incubates the creation and nurtures the achievements of the UAE Citizens,” she said.

She added, “We are committed to continuously enhancing the ‘ATLG’ programme through advanced research and development, aimed at expanding the horizons for our interns and enhancing the UAE’s intellectual capital while bolstering the country’s competitiveness in shaping the future.”

The "ATLG" programme exemplifies the proactive stance of the UAE in promoting women's presence in technical fields related to strategic projects in trade, logistics, innovation, and modern technology. The programme aims to elevate their skills to global standards by attracting young UAE nationals and providing them with valuable experiences in the port sector.

The programme has successfully served as a pioneering model for sustainable initiatives and has already graduated four batches of trainees. With the induction of the fifth batch, AD Ports Group’s Digital Cluster is opening doors for the participation of men and women, driven by a sense of community responsibility and commitment to serve the nation.

This initiative aims to prepare future leaders from both genders who will contribute to the sustainability of business development and the overall economic sector. (ANI/WAM)

