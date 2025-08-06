Georgia Shooting: 5 Soldiers Injured at Army Base Camp in Fort Stewart

Georgia Shooting: Five soldiers were injured Wednesday in a shooting incident at the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team (2nd ABCT) complex within the Fort Stewart Army base in southeast Georgia. The wounded soldiers were initially treated at the scene before being moved to Winn Army Community Hospital for further care. Their conditions were not immediately released.

According to a statement from the base, the active shooter was reported around 10:56 a.m. Emergency medical teams arrived at the scene by 11:09 a.m. to treat the wounded soldiers. All five were initially treated on-site and later taken to Winn Army Community Hospital for further medical care. The installation was placed under lockdown at 11:04 a.m. following the report. The suspected shooter was apprehended by military law enforcement at 11:35 a.m. The main cantonment area of the base was declared safe and the lockdown lifted at 12:10 p.m., though the 2nd ABCT complex remains under lockdown as a precaution.

Officials said there is no active threat to the community at this time. The incident remains under investigation and no further details have been released.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp said on X that he was in "close contact" with law enforcement. "We are keeping the victims, their families, and all those who answer the call to serve in our hearts and prayers, and we ask that Georgians everywhere do the same," he said.

Located about 64 kilometres southwest of Savannah, Fort Stewart is the largest Army post east of the Mississippi River. It houses thousands of soldiers from the Army’s 3rd Infantry Division along with their families.