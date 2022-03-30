German envoy lauds Indian diplomacy, agrees Russia-Ukraine conflict can't go unchecked

Lauding Indian diplomacy, Jens Ploetner, German Foreign and Security policy advisor to the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday said that India and Germany may have different approaches towards the Ukraine-Russia conflict but both sides agree that the situation can't go unchecked otherwise it will be devastating for the world.

During an official visit to India to discuss on Ukraine-Russia conflict, he said, "I am here to learn and listen from the Indian government about their views on the Ukraine-Russia conflict as India is renowned for its diplomatic policy and one can see that the country is itself in a quite challenging geopolitical situation but still, it deals with the situation in a better way."

"Both India and Germany might have different approaches toward the Ukraine-Russia conflict but still, they could come to a common conclusion that this situation can't go unchecked and if it goes unchecked then it will be devastating for every country," he added.

Referring to the Ukraine-Russia conflict and its impact on the geopolitical situation of Germany, Ploetner said, "The geographic proximity of Ukraine to Germany and because of our track record of being involved... for over 8 years, in an attempt to diffuse the conflict between Russia and Ukraine."

Emphasizing the other related problems apart from geopolitical challenges, Ploetner also stressed the humanitarian aspect of the war, "The significant increase in the numbers of Ukrainian refugees in Berlin. If you come from Berlin, the city is full of Ukrainian refugees. At the train station,... more than something between 10,000 and 15,000 Ukrainians arrived."

He also said that there is no street where one cannot see cars with Ukrainian plate numbers. He also said that the Ukrainian kids are being integrated, with the aim of giving those young lives a normal life.

While responding to German's dependency on Russian energy, Ploetner said, "the country depends on about 30 per cent of Russia's gas but they can't just wind off their relationship with Russia as it would be costly for them. So, to become independent," he suggested that the country will turn 100 per cent by 2045.

He further stated, "We hope to work with India on renewable energy alternatives. If India can aim to go green then why not any other country in the world."

On a question about Germany's priority, Ploetner said, "Our main concern is the Russian attack on Ukraine. It is a blatant violation of international law."

Jens Plotner will meet the National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla before leaving for Tokyo in the evening.

Meanwhile, Russian forces announced that their army is moving away from Ukraine's capital Kyiv.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.

( With inputs from ANI )

