German: Solingen knife attack's third suspect turns himself in

Berlin, Aug 25 A 26-year-old man turned himself in to the German police, claiming to be responsible for a deadly knife attack in the western German city of Solingen, local media reported.

The suspect contacted the police himself on Saturday evening and claimed to be the one being hunted. The suspect is Syrian and came to Germany in 2022, reports Xinhua news agency, quoting the German newspaper Bild.

Two other suspects had been detained by police earlier on Saturday. A 15-year-old teenager was detained by the police on Saturday morning, however, according to the police, the arrested person's appearance did not match the attacker's description given by witnesses at the scene.

The second suspect was arrested later in the day following a police operation at a home for refugees in Solingen.

At least three people have been killed, and eight were injured, among whom four were in serious condition, in a knife attack in Germany's Solingen city.

The attack took place on Friday night as a festival was underway to mark the 650th anniversary of the city's founding.

Some 80,000 people were reportedly present for the celebration. At about 10 p.m. local time, a man with a knife attacked people attending the event. Police then issued a major alert and a shooting alert.

The celebration was immediately cancelled, and visitors were asked to leave.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the stabbings.

The militant group said in a statement on its Telegram account that the attack was carried out by one of its members "in revenge for Muslims in Palestine and everywhere".

The German police did not immediately provide any evidence to support the claims, and it was not clear how close the attackers were to the Islamic State.

