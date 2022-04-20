Germany aims to give long-term military support to Ukraine

Germany is committed to providing long-term support to Ukraine's defensive capabilities, which will span months and even years, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Wednesday.

"We are talking not only about three weeks, but we are talking also about three months, three years. Germany can make a greater contribution here, that is why we have allocated one billion euros [USD 1.09 billion] to ensure that Ukraine can buy more advanced systems that can [give a long-lasting boost to Ukraine's defense] and for which we can provide appropriate training," the minister said at a press conference in Riga.

Baerbock also noted that Germany was avoiding making rash promises and remained grounded in its real abilities when pledging support to Ukraine.

"We should be truthful about what can be done at the moment, be creative in supporting others, so that we do what we can with unwavering conviction and up to our full potential not just in the weeks to come, but in the months and even years ahead," the minister said.

On Wednesday, Baerbock traveled to Riga to meet with her Baltic counterparts. The foreign ministers of Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia and Germany discussed the conflict in Ukraine and the shifting security situation in Europe.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media, and financial institutions. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor