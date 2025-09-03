"Germany ties are growing in substance; it's a very steady relationship," EAM during press interaction with German FM

New Delhi [India], September 3 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasised the significance of the India-Germany relationship, stating that Germany, as the largest country in the European Union, plays a central role in India's global calculations, adding that for New Delhi, "this is an enormously important relationship."

While adressing the press conference with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, Jaishankar stated, "This relationship is growing in substance, and I can see at this time of uncertainties that actually it has a greater value."

He highlighted the predictability and consistency of the relationship, noting that the policies and promises made between the two countries remain constant. "It's a very steady relationship. It is a relationship where largely what we promise to each other and policies that we have remain constant and predictable. So predictability today has a huge premium in global politics..."," he added.

Jaishankar welcomed Wadephul, saying, "I welcome my dear friend German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, who is here for the first time in his current capacity." He expressed confidence that Wadephul would apply his enthusiasm fully in his new role, noting that they had been in regular touch since their meeting in May.

"I had the honour of being his guest this May, and between May and now, we have actually been regularly in touch in this intervening period...I am very confident that that enthusiasm will now be applied by him fully in his new role," he added.

During their bilateral meeting, the two ministers exchanged views on regional, global, and multilateral issues.

The ministers discussed various aspects of India-Germany cooperation, including defence and security. Jaishankar appreciated Germany's understanding of India's fight against terrorism, citing Wadephul's explicit support for India's right to defend its people against terrorist attacks. "We greatly value the understanding that Germany has shown with regard to India's fight against terrorism," he said.

"German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has himself been explicit about our right to defend our people against terrorist attacks. A parliamentary delegation that visited Germany in June after Operation Sindoor was also warmly received," he added.

The two countries have seen an uptick in defence and security cooperation, with Germany participating in the Tarang Shakti air exercises and making port calls to Goa. Jaishankar noted that they had agreed to continue and expand such participation.

Jaishankar affirmed, "There's been an uptick in our defence and security cooperation. Germany participated in the Tarang Shakti air exercises last year, and its ships made port calls to Goa. Today, we agreed that such participation should be continued, indeed even expanded."

In terms of economic cooperation, India and Germany had a two-way trade of almost EUR50 billion last year. Jaishankar said that "Our two-way trade last year was almost 50 billion euros. German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, in one of his interviews, said that he was very confident that we would be doubling our trade. Let me assure him that India fully reciprocates that sentiment. It looks forward to working with the German government."

Jaishankar also emphasised India's commitment to improving the ease of doing business in the country. "I want to reiterate that we remain fully committed to continuously improving the ease of doing business in this country," he said, assuring that any concerns German companies may have would receive special attention.

The ministers also discussed scientific collaboration, noting that their countries had just marked 50 years of cooperation in this field. They agreed to intensify their scientific collaboration and link it to industry. Additionally, they discussed space cooperation, cyber dialogues, and digital partnerships, with Wadephul visiting the Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru and ISRO.

Jaishankar said, "Space cooperation has a lot of potential and we again today agreed that it should be more aggressively explored." The meeting reflects the growing importance of India-Germany relations, with both countries looking to deepen their economic, defence, and scientific ties.

