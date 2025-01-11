Ghanaian president orders probe into 2020, 2024 election fatalities

Accra, Jan 11 Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama has ordered the country's police to investigate the deaths of eight Ghanaians during the 2020 and 2024 general elections to ensure justice for the victims and their families.

In a letter issued by the president's office, Mahama instructed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to establish a dedicated task force within the Criminal Investigations Department to focus exclusively on the election-related murder cases.

"The task force should also review electoral security arrangements and investigate the role and actions of security personnel deployed at the affected polling stations to determine their involvement or oversight," the letter said.

The president requested that the committee provide periodic updates to the government at various stages of the investigation to maintain transparency and public trust, Xinhua news agency reported.

Mahama took the oath of office Tuesday after winning the presidential election in December last year.

A large crowd of Ghanaians from all walks of life, along with party supporters, gathered at the Black Star Square in Accra, the country's capital, to witness the grand ceremony.

The event was also attended by African heads of state and other foreign dignitaries.

At the inauguration, Mahama said that the event marks a new chapter in Ghana's history and presents a rare opportunity to reset the country in various ways.

"We have been through severe economic hardships as we moved from one crisis to another in recent years. But there is hope on the horizon, and today marks the beginning of a new opportunity, an opportunity to redefine our governance and economic strategies. Together, we can reset our beloved nation," Mahama said.

He pledged that his government would address youth unemployment by fostering strong partnerships with the private sector to create decent and well-paying jobs.

"In this resounding victory, I see a clarion call, particularly from the youth of Ghana, and this moment is a powerful affirmation that your voices matter and that your future must be our priority," he stated.

Mahama was born in 1958 in Ghana's Savannah region and previously served as Ghana's president from 2012 to 2017.

