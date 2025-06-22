Global leaders urge restraint, warn of escalation after US strikes Iranian nuclear sites

New Delhi, June 22 The US military strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities have triggered a wave of international reactions, with world leaders calling for restraint and a return to diplomacy amid fears of a broader conflict erupting in the Middle East.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed support for the US action while stressing the importance of regional stability.

"Iran's nuclear programme is a grave threat to international security. Iran can never be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon and the US has taken action to alleviate that threat," he posted on X.

"The situation in the Middle East remains volatile and stability in the region is a priority. We call on Iran to return to the negotiating table and reach a diplomatic solution to end this crisis," he added.

Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak echoed these concerns and supported the strikes.

"The Iranian regime has long been a threat to regional and global security. The prospect of Iran having a nuclear weapon is unacceptable," he said, adding, "Israel and the US have acted decisively to address this threat and deserve our support and thanks for their efforts."

UK Secretary of State for Defence John Healey noted that the UK was not involved in the operation but had taken steps to ensure security.

"The US has taken action to alleviate the grave threat that Iran poses to global security," Healey posted.

"The UK did not participate in these strikes. The safety of UK personnel and bases is my top priority. Force protection is at its highest level and we deployed additional jets this week," he added.

Saudi Arabia voiced concern over the potential for escalation, saying it was following the developments "with great concern."

In a statement, the Kingdom stressed the importance of restraint and called on the international community to "exert all efforts" to de-escalate the crisis and seek a political solution.

Australia, which recently evacuated its diplomatic staff and closed its embassy in Tehran, reiterated its preference for diplomacy.

"We have been clear that Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile programme has been a threat to international peace and security," said an official statement.

"We note the US President's statement that now is the time for peace. The security situation in the region is highly volatile. We continue to call for de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy," the statement read.

Qatar's foreign ministry warned that the ongoing escalation could have dire consequences.

"The current dangerous escalation in the region may lead to catastrophic consequences at both the regional and international levels," the statement said.

"It calls on all parties to exercise wisdom, restraint, and to avoid further escalation," it read.

Oman's Foreign Ministry issued a strong condemnation of the US strikes, calling them a "serious violation" of international law and the UN Charter.

"The Sultanate of Oman deplores this illegal aggression and calls for immediate and comprehensive de-escalation," the statement read.

Oman also reaffirmed the right of states to develop nuclear programs for peaceful purposes under international oversight.

Ireland's Deputy Prime Minister, Simon Harris, warned of an "extremely dangerous spiral of escalation" and emphasised the need for diplomacy.

"This has been the focus of my engagement with EU partners and countries in the region since this current crisis began," Harris stated.

"Europe, including Ireland, is fully united in the clear view that Iran should not be allowed to possess nuclear weapons. The way to address this was always through a negotiated solution. Any alternative is simply too dangerous," he added.

Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics stressed the importance of regional stability and posted on X, "Iran's nuclear program is a threat to global and regional security. US have taken an action to address that threat. Iran must not possess a nuclear weapon."

"All parties should return to talks in order to reach a diplomatic solution," he added.

Belgian Deputy Prime Minister Maxime Prevot also weighed in, saying, "The theocratic regime of the mullahs of Iran must not be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon, as it would be a threat to international security."

"We must prevent further escalation. It delays indispensable work towards a diplomatic solution for the long-term assurance that it does not happen. I recall Belgium's support for the work of the IAEA to this end. I call again for maximum restraint and on the parties to come back to the negotiating table. The EU has a role to play to facilitate a solution. I will discuss the situation with my colleagues tomorrow," he added.

As tensions rise following the US strikes, the global community continues to urge de-escalation and a swift return to diplomatic engagement to prevent a full-blown regional conflict.

