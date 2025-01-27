Global Pilgrims flock to Maha Kumbh 2025

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 27 : The Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj is witnessing an extraordinary influx of devotees from around the world, with an impressive turnout of pilgrims from both India and abroad.

Antonio, a pilgrim from Italy, has finally fulfilled his decade-long dream of attending the Kumbh Mela in India. "I feel fantastic," Antonio exclaimed. "There's a lot of blessings in this place. I was looking forward to this. I wanted to visit for over 10 years. And finally, I'm here."

Antonio's fascination with India's spiritual heritage began years ago. He had previously undertaken a 2,000-kilometer pilgrimage on foot, known as a "padh-yatra," which deepened his understanding and devotion to Indian saints.

For Antonio, attending the Kumbh Mela was a long-held aspiration. "I've been coming to India for almost 20 years, so I always heard this magical word, Kumbh Mela. And finally, I said, okay, I think it's time that I go."

Currently, Antonio is staying at an ashram as a guest of a saint who is also a friend.

Esther, a pilgrim from Spain, has found herself immersed in the spiritual energy of the Kumbh Mela. Initially, she felt overwhelmed by the large crowds, but as the day progressed, her experience transformed. "I'm feeling great right now," Esther said.

Esther has had meaningful interactions with saints, receiving blessings and experiencing a profound shift in energy. "Some of the saints have a really powerful energy," she observed. Esther also believes in the concept of karma, "but I feel that we are all here for a reason. And I think it's beautiful, " she said.

The ongoing Mahakumbh in Prayagraj has witnessed an extraordinary surge in devotees, with over 6.019 million pilgrims taking the holy dip at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers as of noon on Monday, as per the Uttar Pradesh government.

Earlier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah took a holy dip at the Sangam Triveni in Prayagraj in the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela.

Shah was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saints and sages including Baba Ram Dev. Before taking a dip, Shah and CM Yogi also met and interacted with the saints and seers in Prayagraj.

Till now, several Union Ministers, including Rajnath Singh and various leaders have visited Maha Kumbh and have taken a dip at the Triveni Sangam.

Recently, the Uttar Pradesh cabinet also went to Prayagraj for a meeting and then took a dip at the Triveni Sangam.

Meanwhile, several devotees from Russia and Ukraine two countries embroiled in deadly conflict for close to three years attended the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj and presented a message of spiritual unity.

Mahakumbh, which commenced on January 13 with the auspicious Paush Purnima, has already witnessed an overwhelming turnout, with over 130 million devotees have taken a holy dip in the sacred waters of Prayagraj.

According to tradition, pilgrims flock to the Sangamthe confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati (now extinct) riversto take the holy dip believed to absolve sins and grant moksha (liberation).

Key bathing dates of the Maha Kumbh include January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri). Rooted in Sanatan Dharma, the event signifies a celestial alignment that creates an auspicious period for spiritual cleansing and devotion. The Mahakumbh Mela is expected to host over 45 crore visitors, marking a historic occasion for India.

